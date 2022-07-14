Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) is -59.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $51.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $17.86, the stock is -1.94% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -29.15% off its SMA200. EXFY registered a loss of -44.05% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$72.73.

The stock witnessed a -7.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.22%, and is -10.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $142.84M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 144.03 and Fwd P/E is 30.12. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -65.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.15M, and float is at 37.21M with Short Float at 8.45%.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Expensify Inc. (EXFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaffer Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schaffer Ryan sold 4,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $20.11 per share for a total of $94497.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60399.0 shares.