Insulet Corporation (PODD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is -14.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $181.00 and a high of $324.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PODD stock was last observed hovering at around $224.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.33% off the consensus price target high of $345.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.5% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $226.55, the stock is 3.43% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -10.99% off its SMA200. PODD registered -15.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.24%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $15.68B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 373.84 and Fwd P/E is 123.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.17% and -30.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insulet Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.60% this year.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.25M, and float is at 69.02M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Insulet Corporation (PODD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petrovic Shacey,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Petrovic Shacey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $222.90 per share for a total of $3.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13695.0 shares.

Insulet Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Alpuche Charles (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $215.32 per share for $1.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43899.0 shares of the PODD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Petrovic Shacey (President and CEO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $273.25 for $4.1 million. The insider now directly holds 13,607 shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD).

Insulet Corporation (PODD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 37.04% up over the past 12 months and DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is -31.58% lower over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 3.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.