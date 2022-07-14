Is RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) a good stock to buy now?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) is -0.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.90 and a high of $250.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROLL stock was last observed hovering at around $198.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.56% off the consensus price target high of $263.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $201.05, the stock is 8.40% and 12.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.06% off its SMA200. ROLL registered 3.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.57.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.89%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) has around 3549 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $942.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 101.08 and Fwd P/E is 28.04. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.49% and -19.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.65M, and float is at 28.34M with Short Float at 4.41%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edwards Richard J,the company’sV.P. and General Manager. SEC filings show that Edwards Richard J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $199.07 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11966.0 shares.

RBC Bearings Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Bannon Patrick S. (V.P. and General Manager) sold a total of 6,306 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $180.07 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12591.0 shares of the ROLL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Feeney John J. (Vice President and Secretary) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $185.00 for $74000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,747 shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL).

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -64.97% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is -31.98% lower over the same period.