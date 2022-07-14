Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC) Is Up 0.81% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NOAC) is 0.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOAC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is 0.21% and 0.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 0.78% off its SMA200. NOAC registered 1.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.32%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$156.59.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.18% over the week and 0.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 96.12. Distance from 52-week low is 3.12% and -0.50% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 159.00% this year.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 22.31M with Short Float at 0.14%.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by patel Paresh Dinesh,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that patel Paresh Dinesh bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $0.00 per share for a total of $44.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.64 million shares.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that Cossia Castiglioni Sebastiano (Director) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $0.00 per share for $44.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.64 million shares of the NOAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, Natural Order Sponsor LLC (10% Owner) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $0.00 for $44.0. The insider now directly holds 5,642,500 shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NOAC).