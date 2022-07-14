Positives for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) as stock gains in recent trading

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) is -17.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $34.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -31.62% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.06, the stock is -7.55% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -14.12% off its SMA200. SHEN registered -37.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.16.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.06%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has around 860 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $250.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 247.76 and Fwd P/E is 263.25. Distance from 52-week low is 23.45% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 201.20% this year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.15M, and float is at 48.00M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRENCH CHRISTOPHER E,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that FRENCH CHRISTOPHER E bought 11,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $21.43 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that RIEGER DEREK (VP-Legal/Gen Counsel & Sec) bought a total of 487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $21.23 per share for $10341.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 564.0 shares of the SHEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, FRENCH CHRISTOPHER E (President) acquired 10,400 shares at an average price of $19.37 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 200,426 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN).

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -19.02% down over the past 12 months and Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -31.81% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -4.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.