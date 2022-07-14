Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is 52.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $14.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $9.96, the stock is -10.25% and -17.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. SOI registered 3.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.51.

The stock witnessed a -27.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.26%, and is 2.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $453.08M and $187.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 93.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.61. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.01% and -31.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 96.10% this year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.24M, and float is at 26.15M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bourg Lindsay R.,the company’sCHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Bourg Lindsay R. sold 6,796 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $13.99 per share for a total of $95076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23250.0 shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Price Kelly L. (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 16,161 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $13.00 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the SOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Price Kelly L. (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) disposed off 1,742 shares at an average price of $13.01 for $22663.0. The insider now directly holds 207,745 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -35.19% down over the past 12 months.