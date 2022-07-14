TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is -37.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.83 and a high of $111.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTGT stock was last observed hovering at around $62.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37%.

Currently trading at $60.15, the stock is -9.89% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -25.85% off its SMA200. TTGT registered -19.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.43.

The stock witnessed a -9.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.07%, and is -8.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $278.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 477.38 and Fwd P/E is 21.16. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.84% and -46.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

TechTarget Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.71M, and float is at 27.00M with Short Float at 8.23%.

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cotoia Michael,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cotoia Michael sold 5,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $65.80 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15421.0 shares.

TechTarget Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Cotoia Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,676 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $72.83 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21096.0 shares of the TTGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Cotoia Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,675 shares at an average price of $68.25 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 26,772 shares of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT).

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading -43.60% down over the past 12 months and RELX PLC (RELX) that is -5.18% lower over the same period. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is -30.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.