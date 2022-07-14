The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) is -52.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.62 and a high of $40.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNTG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.89, the stock is -18.35% and -29.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -42.37% off its SMA200. PNTG registered -71.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.81.

The stock witnessed a -32.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.94%, and is -8.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 8.05% over the month.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has around 6441 employees, a market worth around $310.47M and $447.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.63 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.54% and -72.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Pennant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.10% this year.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.57M, and float is at 25.98M with Short Float at 3.07%.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christensen Christopher R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Christensen Christopher R. sold 2,818 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $16.20 per share for a total of $45652.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

The Pennant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that Stringfield JoAnne (Director) sold a total of 190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $16.50 per share for $3135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7395.0 shares of the PNTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Christensen Christopher R. (Director) acquired 2,668 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $44022.0. The insider now directly holds 581,133 shares of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG).