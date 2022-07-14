Things appear to be looking up for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 16.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $57.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLP stock was last observed hovering at around $54.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.52% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.06% lower than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.11, the stock is 13.51% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 20.12% off its SMA200. SLP registered 25.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.68.

The stock witnessed a 15.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.38%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has around 135 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $52.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.68 and Fwd P/E is 78.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.66% and -4.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simulations Plus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.18M, and float is at 15.91M with Short Float at 8.29%.

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOLTOSZ WALTER S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOLTOSZ WALTER S sold 2,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $48.54 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.14 million shares.

Simulations Plus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) sold a total of 17,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $48.00 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.14 million shares of the SLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, WOLTOSZ WALTER S (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $47.99 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 4,157,634 shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP).

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) that is trading -20.84% down over the past 12 months.