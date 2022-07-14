Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HEAR Stock Is Going Next

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) is -41.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.49 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEAR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.19% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 47.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.06, the stock is -2.17% and -15.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -39.48% off its SMA200. HEAR registered -55.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.63.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.83%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has around 272 employees, a market worth around $210.92M and $320.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.66% and -59.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turtle Beach Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.00% this year.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 15.73%.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wolfe Andrew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wolfe Andrew sold 1,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $18.96 per share for a total of $30810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61999.0 shares.

Turtle Beach Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Wolfe Andrew (Director) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $21.88 per share for $35008.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63624.0 shares of the HEAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Wolfe Andrew (Director) disposed off 1,600 shares at an average price of $20.88 for $33408.0. The insider now directly holds 65,224 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR).