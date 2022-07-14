UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) – The 28.63% Upside Potential Remains

UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is -29.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.50 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 8.24% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.27, the stock is 9.44% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -15.58% off its SMA200. UMH registered -15.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.26.

The stock witnessed a 4.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.54%, and is 5.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $188.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.33 and Fwd P/E is 64.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.82% and -29.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UMH Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.30% this year.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.30M, and float is at 50.80M with Short Float at 1.90%.

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mitchell William Edward,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Mitchell William Edward bought 60 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $16.75 per share for a total of $1000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10221.0 shares.

UMH Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $19.35 per share for $48385.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19865.0 shares of the UMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Mitchell William Edward (Director) acquired 54 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $1000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,042 shares of UMH Properties Inc. (UMH).

UMH Properties Inc. (UMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) that is trading -10.59% down over the past 12 months and Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is -29.69% lower over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -16.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.