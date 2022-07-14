What should you know before buying stock in QuinStreet Inc. (QNST)

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is -41.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $21.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNST stock was last observed hovering at around $10.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -5.7% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.57, the stock is 2.37% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.99% off its SMA200. QNST registered -41.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.72.

The stock witnessed a 1.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has around 614 employees, a market worth around $576.06M and $586.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 199.43 and Fwd P/E is 21.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.66% and -49.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuinStreet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.65M, and float is at 50.90M with Short Float at 4.64%.

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simons James R.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Simons James R. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $99700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44841.0 shares.

QuinStreet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Wong Gregory (CFO) sold a total of 9,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $11.02 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the QNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Valenti Douglas (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 46,457 shares at an average price of $15.15 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 2,617,020 shares of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST).

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading -43.81% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -12.56% lower over the same period. TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is -19.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.