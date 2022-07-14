Why should you keep an eye on Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI)?

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) is -18.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.16 and a high of $80.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCOI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.44% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -33.29% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.98, the stock is -0.00% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. CCOI registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.34.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.68%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $592.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.85 and Fwd P/E is 49.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.74% and -25.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 668.40% this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.58M, and float is at 42.07M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KILMER HENRY W,the company’sVP of IP Engineering. SEC filings show that KILMER HENRY W sold 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $59.20 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33600.0 shares.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that WEED THADDEUS GERARD (VP, CFO Treasurer) sold a total of 4,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $60.49 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58400.0 shares of the CCOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Kennedy Sheryl Lynn (Director) disposed off 1,350 shares at an average price of $60.88 for $82194.0. The insider now directly holds 3,912 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI).

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is -19.92% lower over the past 12 months.