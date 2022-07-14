Will Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is -58.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.00 and a high of $181.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSHD stock was last observed hovering at around $51.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.64% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -50.33% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.12, the stock is 15.06% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -43.60% off its SMA200. GSHD registered -52.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.52.

The stock witnessed a 6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.61%, and is 10.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 7.18% over the month.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has around 1238 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $161.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 328.00 and Fwd P/E is 46.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.77% and -70.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goosehead Insurance Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.60% this year.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.24M, and float is at 19.26M with Short Float at 13.11%.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Langston Patrick Ryan,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Langston Patrick Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $50.15 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Goosehead Insurance Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Peterson Camille (Member of 10% owner group) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $51.26 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GSHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Jones Mark E. Jr. (Member of 10% owner group) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $50.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD).