Will STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is -19.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.03 and a high of $163.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $73.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.47% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.04% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.47, the stock is 3.63% and 12.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -11.86% off its SMA200. STAA registered -45.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.67.

The stock witnessed a 9.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.64%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.89% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $242.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 124.74 and Fwd P/E is 65.54. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.85% and -54.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 301.80% this year.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.76M, and float is at 47.52M with Short Float at 6.65%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mason Caren L,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Mason Caren L sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $58.48 per share for a total of $2.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83645.0 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Mason Caren L (President & CEO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $57.49 per share for $2.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83645.0 shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Mason Caren L (President & CEO) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $56.46 for $1.98 million. The insider now directly holds 83,645 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading -56.99% down over the past 12 months and Atrion Corporation (ATRI) that is -0.40% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is -10.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.