Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is 97.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.60 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82%.

Currently trading at $33.62, the stock is 1.49% and 16.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 16.40% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $308.05.

The stock witnessed a 40.57% in the last 1 month, and is -5.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.68% over the week and 30.68% over the month.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $11.44M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 289.83. Distance from 52-week low is 166.83% and -34.04% from its 52-week high.

.

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited (TOP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.00M, and float is at 4.29M with Short Float at 2.82%.