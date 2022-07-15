Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is -27.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.85 and a high of $379.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $256.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.94%.

Currently trading at $258.88, the stock is 4.16% and 2.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -14.90% off its SMA200. ABMD registered -17.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.11.

The stock witnessed a 7.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.60%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 2003 employees, a market worth around $11.83B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.34 and Fwd P/E is 45.75. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.76% and -31.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.52M, and float is at 44.71M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUTTER MARTIN P ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SUTTER MARTIN P sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $244.40 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that SUTTER MARTIN P (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $258.01 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Trapp Todd A (VICE PRESIDENT, CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $333.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 13,063 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -31.49% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -26.39% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -14.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.