Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ALRM Stock Is Going Next

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) is -24.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.99 and a high of $94.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALRM stock was last observed hovering at around $64.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.36% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.37, the stock is 3.46% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -9.76% off its SMA200. ALRM registered -23.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.65.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.20%, and is -1.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $781.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.65 and Fwd P/E is 29.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -31.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.10% this year.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.21M, and float is at 47.50M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WU Simone ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WU Simone sold 697 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $63.74 per share for a total of $44427.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5850.0 shares.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Ramos Daniel (Sr. VP-Corporate Development) sold a total of 4,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $59.12 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42002.0 shares of the ALRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, BEDELL JEFFREY A (Chief Strategy & Innovation) disposed off 1,862 shares at an average price of $57.80 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 469,282 shares of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM).

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) that is trading -51.99% down over the past 12 months.