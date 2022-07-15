Analysts suggest Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) could spike 33.67% in a year

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) is -32.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.02 and a high of $44.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROAD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.90, the stock is -1.81% and -8.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -29.34% off its SMA200. ROAD registered -35.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.84.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.55%, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) has around 805 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.57 and Fwd P/E is 26.96. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.65% and -55.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.10% this year.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.79M, and float is at 38.01M with Short Float at 3.81%.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harper John L ,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Harper John L bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $20.94 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Construction Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Harper John L (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $28.92 per share for $20244.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ROAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, SunTx Capital Management Corp. (Director) disposed off 90,000 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $2.88 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD).

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -6.60% down over the past 12 months and Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is 12.43% higher over the same period.