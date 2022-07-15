APOG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Now

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is -22.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.88 and a high of $50.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APOG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $45.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.41, the stock is -4.08% and -8.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99781.0 and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -14.95% off its SMA200. APOG registered -1.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.97.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.78%, and is -3.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $832.00M and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.77 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.42% and -25.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.40M, and float is at 21.75M with Short Float at 3.09%.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jewell Brent C ,the company’sPresident, AFS. SEC filings show that Jewell Brent C sold 1,313 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 11 at a price of $37.88 per share for a total of $49736.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23111.0 shares.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 18 that Jewell Brent C (President, AFS) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 18 and was made at $48.86 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32194.0 shares of the APOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, JOHNSON GARY ROBERT (Treasurer & Sr Vice President) disposed off 477 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $22419.0. The insider now directly holds 35,710 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 16.14% up over the past 12 months and Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) that is -19.85% lower over the same period. CRH plc (CRH) is -31.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.88% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.