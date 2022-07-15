Are we looking at the next big move in Wabash National Corporation (WNC)?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is -26.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.23 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.32, the stock is 2.94% and -1.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.57% off its SMA200. WNC registered 2.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a -3.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.84%, and is 3.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $698.67M and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.09% and -33.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wabash National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.20% this year.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.00M, and float is at 48.23M with Short Float at 7.56%.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Wabash National Corporation (WNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeagy Brent L ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Yeagy Brent L sold 1,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $16.71 per share for a total of $30680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Wabash National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Yeagy Brent L (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $19.55 per share for $35894.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the WNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Yeagy Brent L (President & CEO) disposed off 10,178 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 366,443 shares of Wabash National Corporation (WNC).

Wabash National Corporation (WNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) that is trading -52.97% down over the past 12 months and PACCAR Inc (PCAR) that is -8.32% lower over the same period.