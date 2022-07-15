Blucora Inc. (BCOR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is 3.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $21.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 18.86% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.85, the stock is -0.67% and 2.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 0.62% off its SMA200. BCOR registered 8.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.60%.

The stock witnessed a 9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.71%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $853.05M and $914.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.75 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.02% and -16.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blucora Inc. (BCOR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blucora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.20% this year.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.51M, and float is at 46.36M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Blucora Inc. (BCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ERNST MARK A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ERNST MARK A bought 19,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $16.22 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89323.0 shares.

Blucora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Mehlman Marc (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $16.50 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51637.0 shares of the BCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, PROCTOR GEORGANNE (Director) acquired 3,025 shares at an average price of $16.35 for $49459.0. The insider now directly holds 48,664 shares of Blucora Inc. (BCOR).

Blucora Inc. (BCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -13.93% down over the past 12 months and Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is -24.86% lower over the same period.