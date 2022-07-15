Check out this: SiTime Corporation (SITM) could be on the verge of a big rally

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is -47.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.93 and a high of $341.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $149.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.94% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.8% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 31.82% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $153.41, the stock is -5.44% and -15.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92596.0 and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -30.15% off its SMA200. SITM registered 33.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.34.

The stock witnessed a -13.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.79%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $253.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.07 and Fwd P/E is 30.32. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.29% and -55.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiTime Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 361.70% this year.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.92M, and float is at 15.78M with Short Float at 4.47%.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VASHIST RAJESH ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that VASHIST RAJESH sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $184.85 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Sevalia Piyush B (EVP Marketing) sold a total of 1,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $225.66 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SITM stock.