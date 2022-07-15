Digi International Inc. (DGII) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is -1.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.54 and a high of $26.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DGII stock was last observed hovering at around $24.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.89% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.47% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.16, the stock is 2.16% and 6.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84879.0 and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. DGII registered 22.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.00.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.43%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) has around 659 employees, a market worth around $852.85M and $337.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.31% and -7.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digi International Inc. (DGII) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digi International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.02M, and float is at 34.23M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Digi International Inc. (DGII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Tracy L. ,the company’sVP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES. SEC filings show that Roberts Tracy L. sold 6,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $24.83 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47207.0 shares.

Digi International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Roberts Tracy L. (VP, TECHNOLOGY SERVICES) sold a total of 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $25.46 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53957.0 shares of the DGII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Schneider Terrence G. (VP, SUPPLY CHAIN) disposed off 12,631 shares at an average price of $21.64 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 30,314 shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII).

Digi International Inc. (DGII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 9.30% up over the past 12 months and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) that is 19.16% higher over the same period. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is -13.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.