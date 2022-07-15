HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is -7.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.94 and a high of $159.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEI stock was last observed hovering at around $133.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $182.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.48% higher than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.00, the stock is 0.92% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.20% off its SMA200. HEI registered -1.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.77.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.58%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $16.09B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.78 and Fwd P/E is 44.10. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.18% and -16.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEICO Corporation (HEI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEICO Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.89M, and float is at 115.72M with Short Float at 1.91%.

HEICO Corporation (HEI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HEICO Corporation (HEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $127.38 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

HEICO Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that SCHRIESHEIM ALAN (Director) sold a total of 12,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $126.82 per share for $1.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12000.0 shares of the HEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, IRWIN THOMAS S (Sr Exec VP) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $125.22 for $2.5 million. The insider now directly holds 3,608 shares of HEICO Corporation (HEI).

HEICO Corporation (HEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 6.09% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -34.44% lower over the same period. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is -17.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 2.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.24.