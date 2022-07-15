Hexcel Corporation (HXL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:HXL Stock Is Going Next

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.77 and a high of $64.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HXL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.95% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -13.47% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.33, the stock is 2.92% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.99% off its SMA200. HXL registered -8.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has around 4863 employees, a market worth around $4.45B and $1.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.57 and Fwd P/E is 27.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.03% and -16.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hexcel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.30M, and float is at 83.59M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stanage Nick L ,the company’sChairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Stanage Nick L sold 46,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $61.31 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Hexcel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Hennemuth Robert Georgesold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $60.06 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46024.0 shares of the HXL stock.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -22.96% down over the past 12 months and Dow Inc. (DOW) that is -21.53% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -32.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.