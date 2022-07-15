HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) is 53.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $38.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.08% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.85% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.46, the stock is -14.47% and -21.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 9.20% off its SMA200. HPK registered 107.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.05.

The stock witnessed a -28.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is -9.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $286.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.48 and Fwd P/E is 2.49. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.53% and -41.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.90% this year.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.84M, and float is at 7.01M with Short Float at 7.87%.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOLEN STEVEN W ,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that THOLEN STEVEN W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $24.65 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

HighPeak Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Gustin Michael H. (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $22.66 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18914.0 shares of the HPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Hollis Michael L. (President) acquired 2,200 shares at an average price of $13.17 for $28974.0. The insider now directly holds 187,257 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK).