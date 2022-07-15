ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is -31.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $158.60 and a high of $282.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICUI stock was last observed hovering at around $163.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $162.84, the stock is -1.29% and -7.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -24.34% off its SMA200. ICUI registered -16.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.42%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $3.94B and $1.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.90 and Fwd P/E is 14.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.67% and -42.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

ICU Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.65M, and float is at 20.07M with Short Float at 3.37%.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOPEZ GEORGE A ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LOPEZ GEORGE A bought 25,835 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $172.91 per share for a total of $4.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

ICU Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that FINNEY ELISHA W (Director) sold a total of 217 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $170.53 per share for $37005.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1933.0 shares of the ICUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Sanzone Virginia Ruth (VP, General Counsel) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $173.56 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,371 shares of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI).

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) that is trading -21.60% down over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is -12.74% lower over the same period. Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is -2.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.