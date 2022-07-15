Is The Joint Corp. (JYNT) a good stock to buy now?

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is -77.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $111.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.15% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.71, the stock is -0.78% and -12.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -70.39% off its SMA200. JYNT registered -81.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.10%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $213.74M and $85.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.48 and Fwd P/E is 36.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.29% and -86.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Joint Corp. (JYNT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Joint Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.20% this year.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.43M, and float is at 13.95M with Short Float at 7.95%.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at The Joint Corp. (JYNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bandera Partners LLC ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bandera Partners LLC bought 38,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $13.71 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.15 million shares.

The Joint Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Bandera Partners LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 6,593 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $13.86 per share for $91407.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.11 million shares of the JYNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Bandera Partners LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $14.98 for $2996.0. The insider now directly holds 2,105,275 shares of The Joint Corp. (JYNT).

The Joint Corp. (JYNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) that is -73.68% lower over the past 12 months. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is -19.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.94% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.