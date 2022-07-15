JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Is Down -22.16% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) is -22.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.23 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOAN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -61.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.08, the stock is -0.53% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -21.03% off its SMA200. JOAN registered -50.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.32%, and is 6.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $307.12M and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.08. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.70% and -51.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOANN Inc. (JOAN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOANN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.30% this year.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.60M, and float is at 38.53M with Short Float at 9.65%.

JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at JOANN Inc. (JOAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Webb Darrell ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Webb Darrell sold 94,568 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

JOANN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Webb Darrell (Director) sold a total of 10,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $12.29 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the JOAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Aber Ann (SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) disposed off 806 shares at an average price of $11.96 for $9638.0. The insider now directly holds 17,581 shares of JOANN Inc. (JOAN).