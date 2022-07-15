Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.77% Upside

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) is -2.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVLU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is -15.58% and -22.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -13.49% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. LVLU registered a gain of 2.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.68.

The stock witnessed a -14.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.05%, and is -14.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $368.77M and $418.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.13. Distance from 52-week low is 94.90% and -53.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/13/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -520.80% this year.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.10M, and float is at 37.75M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARDY MICHAEL J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARDY MICHAEL J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $11.96 per share for a total of $23923.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29368.0 shares.