Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) – The 9.17% Upside Potential Remains

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS) is 37.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.90 and a high of $33.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTUS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.17% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.17% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.70, the stock is 0.96% and 0.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 20.79% off its SMA200. NTUS registered 33.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.80.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.29%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $478.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 87.67 and Fwd P/E is 20.83. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.44% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natus Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 178.40% this year.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.12M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 4.32%.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHUNG DONG CHUNE CHRISTOPHER ,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that CHUNG DONG CHUNE CHRISTOPHER sold 11,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $23.08 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39926.0 shares.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading -55.88% down over the past 12 months and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is 2.91% higher over the same period. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is -70.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.