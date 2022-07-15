OMCL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Now

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) is -38.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.32 and a high of $187.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMCL stock was last observed hovering at around $110.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.89% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.07% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.41, the stock is -3.85% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -22.99% off its SMA200. OMCL registered -27.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.50.

The stock witnessed a 0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.37%, and is -5.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.91B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.10 and Fwd P/E is 24.63. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.84% and -41.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.60% this year.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.25M, and float is at 43.57M with Short Float at 7.82%.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seidelmann Scott Peter ,the company’sEVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 3,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $110.15 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40789.0 shares.

Omnicell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Seidelmann Scott Peter (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $133.11 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48380.0 shares of the OMCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, JOHNSTON DAN S (EVP & Chief Legal & Admin) disposed off 1,063 shares at an average price of $176.88 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 25,831 shares of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 4.30% up over the past 12 months and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is 22.87% higher over the same period. Invacare Corporation (IVC) is -84.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.