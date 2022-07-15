Positives for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) as stock gains in recent trading

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is -27.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFSL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.43% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.94% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.93, the stock is -5.44% and -8.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -23.58% off its SMA200. TFSL registered -35.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.37%.

The stock witnessed a -5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.32%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has around 896 employees, a market worth around $3.63B and $375.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.71 and Fwd P/E is 49.73. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.61% and -36.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.42M, and float is at 48.36M with Short Float at 2.93%.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohen Martin J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cohen Martin J bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $14.01 per share for a total of $70050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84289.0 shares.

TFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Stefanski III Ben S (Former Chief Mktg Off/Director) sold a total of 599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $17.13 per share for $10261.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64140.0 shares of the TFSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Williams Ashley H (Director) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $18.08 for $50624.0. The insider now directly holds 20,400 shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -7.22% down over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is -17.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.