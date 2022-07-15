These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Visteon Corporation (VC)

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) is -4.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.82 and a high of $134.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VC stock was last observed hovering at around $107.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.28% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.46% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.98, the stock is 1.27% and 0.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -1.38% off its SMA200. VC registered -6.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.76.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.15%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Visteon Corporation (VC) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.70 and Fwd P/E is 13.78. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.32% and -21.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Visteon Corporation (VC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Visteon Corporation (VC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Visteon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.90% this year.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.00M, and float is at 27.87M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Visteon Corporation (VC) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Visteon Corporation (VC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PYNNONEN BRETT D ,the company’sSenior V.P. & General Counsel. SEC filings show that PYNNONEN BRETT D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $113.75 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8111.0 shares.

Visteon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that SCRICCO FRANCIS M (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $119.38 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4350.0 shares of the VC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, PYNNONEN BRETT D (Senior V.P. & General Counsel) disposed off 8,836 shares at an average price of $115.12 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 3,651 shares of Visteon Corporation (VC).

Visteon Corporation (VC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lear Corporation (LEA) that is trading -26.32% down over the past 12 months and Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is -43.79% lower over the same period. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is -38.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.