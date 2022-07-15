Things appear to be looking up for Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) is -30.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.84 and a high of $184.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVT stock was last observed hovering at around $121.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $122.10, the stock is 0.93% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 92113.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -15.52% off its SMA200. NOVT registered -8.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.23%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $748.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.51 and Fwd P/E is 34.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.16% and -33.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Novanta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.54M, and float is at 35.36M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Novanta Inc. (NOVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glastra Matthijs ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Glastra Matthijs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $166.82 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94383.0 shares.

Novanta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Buckley Robert (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $146.18 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NOVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Buckley Robert (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,363 shares at an average price of $147.36 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 148,688 shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT).

Novanta Inc. (NOVT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cognex Corporation (CGNX) that is trading -47.73% down over the past 12 months and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is -45.15% lower over the same period. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is -34.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.