Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is -38.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $300.85 and a high of $557.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TYL stock was last observed hovering at around $320.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.62% off its average median price target of $485.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.26% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 11.23% higher than the price target low of $370.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $328.45, the stock is -0.14% and -4.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -25.56% off its SMA200. TYL registered -30.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.85.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.32%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) has around 6959 employees, a market worth around $13.65B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.52 and Fwd P/E is 40.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.17% and -41.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyler Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.36M, and float is at 41.01M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARR JOHN S JR ,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that MARR JOHN S JR sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $363.75 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57638.0 shares.

Tyler Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MILLER BRIAN K (Executive VP and CFO) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $363.88 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26637.0 shares of the TYL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, MILLER BRIAN K (Executive VP and CFO) disposed off 457 shares at an average price of $345.83 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 28,137 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL).

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -33.57% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -21.33% lower over the same period. SAP SE (SAP) is -42.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.