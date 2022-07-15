Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) is -37.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.16 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VWE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.37, the stock is -11.04% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -22.54% off its SMA200. VWE registered -34.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a -15.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.15%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $440.50M and $230.93M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.88. Distance from 52-week low is 2.93% and -40.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.80% this year.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.41M, and float is at 32.41M with Short Float at 5.61%.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roney Patrick A ,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Roney Patrick A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that MORAMARCO JON (Director) bought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $8.42 per share for $96830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11500.0 shares of the VWE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Roney Patrick A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,400 shares at an average price of $8.29 for $86216.0. The insider now directly holds 135,400 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE).