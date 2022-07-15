What should you know before buying stock in Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) is 19.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.50 and a high of $75.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAE stock was last observed hovering at around $64.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.57% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.30, the stock is -1.33% and 3.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 7.75% off its SMA200. HAE registered 2.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.93%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has around 2821 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $993.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 75.09 and Fwd P/E is 21.04. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.52% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Haemonetics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.50% this year.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.12M, and float is at 50.95M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Laurie A. ,the company’sSVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Miller Laurie A. sold 42 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $66.18 per share for a total of $2780.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12909.0 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Miller Laurie A. (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 30 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $62.60 per share for $1878.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12951.0 shares of the HAE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Goldstein Dan (VP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 42 shares at an average price of $62.60 for $2629.0. The insider now directly holds 4,447 shares of Haemonetics Corporation (HAE).

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 2.91% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 3.09% higher over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -12.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.