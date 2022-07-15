What should you know before buying stock in WEX Inc. (WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is 10.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.01 and a high of $208.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEX stock was last observed hovering at around $155.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.01% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.68, the stock is -1.45% and -3.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -3.37% off its SMA200. WEX registered -20.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.12%.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.02%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

WEX Inc. (WEX) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $1.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.75% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

WEX Inc. (WEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEX Inc. (WEX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.10% this year.

WEX Inc. (WEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.91M, and float is at 44.23M with Short Float at 2.32%.

WEX Inc. (WEX) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at WEX Inc. (WEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tinto Melanie J ,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Tinto Melanie J sold 782 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $172.22 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6751.0 shares.

WEX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Kimball Jennifer (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,719 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $171.09 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, Deshaies Robert Joseph (COO, Americas) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $165.00 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 9,555 shares of WEX Inc. (WEX).

WEX Inc. (WEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading -16.29% down over the past 12 months and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) that is -16.83% lower over the same period. American Express Company (AXP) is -20.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.