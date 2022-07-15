Why should you keep an eye on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is -11.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.92 and a high of $24.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERII stock was last observed hovering at around $19.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $19.06, the stock is -0.89% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -4.28% off its SMA200. ERII registered -7.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.63.

The stock witnessed a -0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.46%, and is -4.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) has around 222 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $107.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.75 and Fwd P/E is 28.88. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -23.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.80% this year.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.78M, and float is at 50.89M with Short Float at 5.08%.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeung William ,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Yeung William sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $19.07 per share for a total of $47675.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5568.0 shares.

Energy Recovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that BUEHLER ALEXANDER J (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $21.34 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14812.0 shares of the ERII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Foda Sherif (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $22.46 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 4,812 shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII).

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -19.01% down over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is -24.68% lower over the same period. SPX Corporation (SPXC) is -21.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.