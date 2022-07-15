Will SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) is -28.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.84 and a high of $174.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPSC stock was last observed hovering at around $103.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.62% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 32.72% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.59, the stock is -6.96% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -21.60% off its SMA200. SPSC registered 4.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.55.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.94%, and is -13.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) has around 1901 employees, a market worth around $3.71B and $400.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.93 and Fwd P/E is 41.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.12% and -41.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPS Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.14M, and float is at 35.96M with Short Float at 2.75%.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Kimberly K. ,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Nelson Kimberly K. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $124.30 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

SPS Commerce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ramsey James Burr (Director) sold a total of 4,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $125.47 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12840.0 shares of the SPSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Black Archie C. (CEO) disposed off 14,309 shares at an average price of $127.89 for $1.83 million. The insider now directly holds 56,272 shares of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading -19.58% down over the past 12 months and Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is -15.35% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.