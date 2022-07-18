Analysts suggest ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) could spike 9.51% in a year

ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) is 0.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.69 and a high of $156.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXLS stock was last observed hovering at around $142.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.44% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.51% off the consensus price target high of $161.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 2.87% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $145.69, the stock is 0.41% and 3.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.82% off its SMA200. EXLS registered 34.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.51%.

The stock witnessed a 4.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.39%, and is -4.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) has around 37400 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.77 and Fwd P/E is 23.28. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.85% and -6.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ExlService Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.44M, and float is at 32.11M with Short Float at 3.06%.

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STAGLIN GAREN K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STAGLIN GAREN K sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $148.04 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28174.0 shares.

ExlService Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that STAGLIN GAREN K (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $138.10 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30674.0 shares of the EXLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Mahon Anita (EVP & Chief Growth Officer) acquired 1,150 shares at an average price of $138.05 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 4,061 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS).

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMREP Corporation (AXR) that is trading 1.09% up over the past 12 months and WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) that is -4.50% lower over the same period. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is -12.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.