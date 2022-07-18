Are we looking at the next big move in AAON Inc. (AAON)?

AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is -32.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.50 and a high of $83.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAON stock was last observed hovering at around $53.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $53.98, the stock is 0.92% and 2.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -13.91% off its SMA200. AAON registered -11.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.98%.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.15%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

AAON Inc. (AAON) has around 2881 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $601.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.98 and Fwd P/E is 23.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -35.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.61M, and float is at 42.15M with Short Float at 2.30%.

AAON Inc. (AAON) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at AAON Inc. (AAON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gadiwalla Rony D,the company’sVP, Information Technology. SEC filings show that Gadiwalla Rony D sold 359 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $52.60 per share for a total of $18883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27144.0 shares.

AAON Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Gadiwalla Rony D (VP, Information Technology) sold a total of 3,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $55.81 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27144.0 shares of the AAON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Gadiwalla Rony D (VP, Information Technology) disposed off 1,475 shares at an average price of $54.56 for $80476.0. The insider now directly holds 27,144 shares of AAON Inc. (AAON).

AAON Inc. (AAON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennox International Inc. (LII) that is trading -31.88% down over the past 12 months and Standex International Corporation (SXI) that is -9.68% lower over the same period. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is -19.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.