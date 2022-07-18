Are we looking at the next big move in EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)?

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is -54.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.59 and a high of $725.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPAM stock was last observed hovering at around $298.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.53%.

Currently trading at $302.56, the stock is -1.94% and -3.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -31.98% off its SMA200. EPAM registered -43.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $314.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $443.47.

The stock witnessed a 8.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.76%, and is -5.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has around 58824 employees, a market worth around $17.03B and $4.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.69 and Fwd P/E is 24.41. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.46% and -58.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.91M, and float is at 55.35M with Short Float at 1.98%.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shekhter Elaina,the company’sSVP, Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Shekhter Elaina sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $347.10 per share for a total of $34710.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7671.0 shares.

EPAM Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Peterson Jason D. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $335.00 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11762.0 shares of the EPAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Peterson Jason D. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $325.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 12,162 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -26.89% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is -13.79% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 4.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.72% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.