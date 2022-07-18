Check out this: Exponent Inc. (EXPO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) is -21.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.97 and a high of $127.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPO stock was last observed hovering at around $90.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.25% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.25% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.10, the stock is 3.15% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.20% off its SMA200. EXPO registered 2.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.44.

The stock witnessed a 11.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.06%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) has around 1215 employees, a market worth around $4.67B and $478.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.04 and Fwd P/E is 45.48. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -27.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exponent Inc. (EXPO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exponent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.42M, and float is at 51.16M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Exponent Inc. (EXPO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Exponent Inc. (EXPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown George H.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brown George H. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $85.18 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2727.0 shares.

Exponent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that Kytomaa Harri (Group Vice President) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $124.83 per share for $62417.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11974.0 shares of the EXPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Reiss Richard (Group Vice President) disposed off 2,076 shares at an average price of $119.88 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 7,161 shares of Exponent Inc. (EXPO).

Exponent Inc. (EXPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading -28.62% down over the past 12 months and Hill International Inc. (HIL) that is -25.00% lower over the same period. The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.5% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.