Check out this: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) could be on the verge of a big rally

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is 16.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholdersâ€™ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is 0.06% and -8.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 1.10% off its SMA200. KRP registered 29.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.72.

The stock witnessed a -11.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.20%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $147.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.15. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.80% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 107.70% this year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.94M, and float is at 42.72M with Short Float at 3.20%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PEP I Holdings, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PEP I Holdings, LLC sold 3,999,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $15.04 per share for a total of $60.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Rhynsburger Blayne (Controller) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $15.45 per share for $30900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49116.0 shares of the KRP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Wynne Mitch S. (Director) disposed off 13,689 shares at an average price of $16.18 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 201,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP).

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 43.41% up over the past 12 months and Shell plc (SHEL) that is 21.59% higher over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 11.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.68% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 1.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.