Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Track to Reach $17.00 in a Year

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is -9.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.25 and a high of $26.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.41, the stock is -2.16% and -6.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -8.66% off its SMA200. EPAC registered -29.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.48.

The stock witnessed a -5.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.93%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $564.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.29% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.50% this year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.23M, and float is at 57.37M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dillon Ricky T,the company’sEVP-Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Dillon Ricky T sold 8,955 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $22.41 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84109.0 shares.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Ferland E James Jr (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $20.26 per share for $40520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53160.0 shares of the EPAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Holder Richard D (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $20.30 for $40605.0. The insider now directly holds 23,618 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC).