Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ESS Stock Is Going Next

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is -24.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.62 and a high of $363.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESS stock was last observed hovering at around $261.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.17% off its average median price target of $309.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.8% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -12.96% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $265.45, the stock is 1.51% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -17.82% off its SMA200. ESS registered -18.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $276.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $322.72.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.57%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has around 1757 employees, a market worth around $17.07B and $1.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.99 and Fwd P/E is 43.01. Profit margin for the company is 26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -26.95% from its 52-week high.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essex Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.28M, and float is at 64.56M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kleiman Angela L.,the company’sSr. EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Kleiman Angela L. sold 6,309 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $354.21 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8110.0 shares.

Essex Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that SCHALL MICHAEL J (President and CEO) sold a total of 12,132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $349.19 per share for $4.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48258.0 shares of the ESS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Johnson Amal M (Director) disposed off 7,329 shares at an average price of $334.95 for $2.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS).

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -14.29% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -14.30% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -15.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.34% from the last report on Apr 28, 2022 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.