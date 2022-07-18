Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is -42.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -27.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.55, the stock is -11.84% and -6.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -33.69% off its SMA200. EVLV registered -72.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.17%.

The stock witnessed a -18.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.19%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.86% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $362.71M and $28.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.80. Profit margin for the company is -41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.42% and -80.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.88M, and float is at 106.98M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeRosa Anthony John,the company’sChief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that DeRosa Anthony John sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $2.58 per share for a total of $25839.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Charlton Kevin M. (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.18 per share for $25440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $31379.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).